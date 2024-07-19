Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $1,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 10,433.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 140.2% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

VLUE opened at $108.42 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.21 and a one year high of $89.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $103.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.04.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

