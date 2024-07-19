Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Grows Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,534 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LNG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $308,910,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,384,125 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $223,232,000 after acquiring an additional 169,072 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,529,191 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,845,958,000 after acquiring an additional 151,311 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $220,930,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 449.4% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 150,501 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,273,000 after acquiring an additional 123,105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

LNG opened at $182.03 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $152.31 and a one year high of $184.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $164.75.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 48.19% and a net margin of 28.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 17th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy company to buy up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.48%.

LNG has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $213.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.09.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

