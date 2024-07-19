Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $1.07 Million Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 2,087.5% in the fourth quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 54,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $5,847,978.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,104,775. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Penry W. Price sold 7,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total value of $817,603.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,709,735.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 54,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $5,847,978.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,104,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 182,346 shares of company stock valued at $19,465,948 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CHD stock opened at $102.17 on Friday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.25 and a 1 year high of $110.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 20.35%. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.2838 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.87%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CHD. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.65.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

