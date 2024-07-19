Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $1.13 Million Stock Holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November (BATS:DNOV)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November (BATS:DNOV – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,913 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November were worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 216,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,756,000 after buying an additional 7,381 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 37,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277 shares during the period. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November in the 1st quarter worth approximately $255,000. Vima LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - November alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of BATS DNOV opened at $41.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $268.13 million, a P/E ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.23.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November (DNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DNOV was launched on Nov 15, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November (BATS:DNOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - November Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - November and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.