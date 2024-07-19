Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $1.19 Million Position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,857 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,072 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.53% of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $178,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000.

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:FTXN opened at $31.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $210.80 million, a PE ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.44. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF has a 12 month low of $26.60 and a 12 month high of $33.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.33.

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a $0.2021 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This is a positive change from First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

The First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (FTXN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Smart Oil & Gas index. The fund tracks an index composed of 50 US oil and gas companies. Holdings are selected by liquidity and weighted based on volatility, value and growth factors. FTXN was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

