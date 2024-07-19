Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $1.21 Million Stock Position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 83.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,871 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,862 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,393,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 4th quarter worth $855,000. Glovista Investments LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 4th quarter worth $5,483,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 750,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,746,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,706,000.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JAAA opened at $50.77 on Friday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 1-year low of $49.80 and a 1-year high of $51.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.64.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Increases Dividend

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This is an increase from Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF’s previous dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

