Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $1.23 Million Stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 45.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,847 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,898 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Roku were worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ROKU. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Roku during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Roku during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in Roku by 160.2% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Roku by 43.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Roku by 835.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Roku Trading Down 3.1 %

NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $62.77 on Friday. Roku, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.51 and a 52 week high of $108.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roku

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $881.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $843.54 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 15.64% and a negative return on equity of 23.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.38) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 12,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.59, for a total transaction of $673,973.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 91,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,108,998.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Charles Collier sold 7,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total transaction of $409,532.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,747.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 12,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.59, for a total transaction of $673,973.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 91,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,108,998.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,281 shares of company stock worth $1,567,805. Insiders own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ROKU shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Roku from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Roku from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Roku from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roku currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.50.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

