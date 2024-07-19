Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $1.29 Million Stock Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,894 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 893 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,825 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Cullen Investment Group LTD. bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $1,006,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,179 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after buying an additional 16,871 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1,279.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 231,899 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,847,000 after buying an additional 215,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 139.4% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 78,529 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after buying an additional 45,722 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on OXY shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $84.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.44.

Insider Transactions at Occidental Petroleum

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 765,899 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.28 per share, for a total transaction of $46,168,391.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 252,333,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,210,688,275.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 4,656,747 shares of company stock worth $278,664,028 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

OXY opened at $63.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.94. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $55.12 and a twelve month high of $71.18.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The company’s revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 24.04%.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

