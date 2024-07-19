Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $1.31 Million Stock Position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,797 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.07% of iShares Convertible Bond ETF worth $1,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 91.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 122.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $133,000.

ICVT opened at $79.67 on Friday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.43 and a fifty-two week high of $58.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.75 and its 200 day moving average is $78.26.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.1563 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Convertible Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

