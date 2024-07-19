Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $1.34 Million Stock Position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,938 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 418 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Maximus were worth $1,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MMS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Maximus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,821,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of Maximus by 1,984.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 335,094 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,101,000 after purchasing an additional 319,015 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Maximus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,774,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Maximus by 346.3% during the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 118,290 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $9,920,000 after purchasing an additional 91,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Maximus by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,062,173 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $89,075,000 after purchasing an additional 79,729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Maximus alerts:

Maximus Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:MMS opened at $90.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 0.75. Maximus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.39 and a twelve month high of $92.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.57.

Maximus Announces Dividend

Maximus ( NYSE:MMS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The health services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Maximus had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 4.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Maximus, Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Maximus’s payout ratio is presently 31.50%.

About Maximus

(Free Report)

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.