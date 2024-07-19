Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $1.36 Million Stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT – Free Report) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,319 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF were worth $1,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 605.4% in the 4th quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Opinicus Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $289,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF Price Performance

Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF stock opened at $49.01 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.54 and a fifty-two week high of $51.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.36. The firm has a market cap of $332.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.22.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.0011 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $0.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.01%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Information Technology Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Information Technology Index (the Index). The Index consists of common stocks of the United States information technology companies.

