Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $1.38 Million Stock Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:FFEB)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:FFEB – Free Report) by 112.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,362 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,045 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.17% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCGM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. StoneX Group Inc. lifted its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 13,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 4,076 shares during the period. Fiduciary Planning LLC raised its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 238.4% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 576,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,616,000 after acquiring an additional 406,392 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 20,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - February alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of BATS:FFEB opened at $47.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $832.09 million, a P/E ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.93.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (FFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FFEB was launched on Feb 21, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:FFEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - February Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - February and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.