Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $1.40 Million Position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU – Free Report) by 31.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,379 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,838 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF were worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF alerts:

BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

LCTU stock opened at $60.23 on Friday. BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF has a 1 year low of $44.82 and a 1 year high of $61.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 1.00.

About BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF

The BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (LCTU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of large- and mid-cap US firms in the Russell 1000 Index that are selected and weighted with a preference for lower carbon emissions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.