Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $1.41 Million Holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 21.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,207 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $1,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Alerian MLP ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of AMLP stock opened at $49.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.05. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1 year low of $40.03 and a 1 year high of $49.30. The stock has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.48.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.