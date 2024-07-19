Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Invests $1.25 Million in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXQ)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXQ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 32,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,252,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SOXQ. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 109,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,588,000 after buying an additional 27,006 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 192.8% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 75,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 49,614 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 15.4% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 37,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 5,054 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,126,000. Finally, Banco BTG Pactual S.A. lifted its holdings in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 29,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SOXQ opened at $42.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.29. Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $24.82 and a twelve month high of $46.82. The stock has a market cap of $491.57 million, a PE ratio of 29.37 and a beta of 1.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.0609 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th.

The Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (SOXQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the PHLX / Semiconductor index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXQ was launched on Jun 11, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

