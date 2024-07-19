Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 5,473 Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Free Report) by 23.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,863 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,473 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in USXF. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $337,000. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $6,696,000. Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $829,000. West Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. West Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $289,000.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

Shares of USXF stock opened at $47.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.95. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 1.03. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.13 and a fifty-two week high of $48.53.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $0.0901 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

