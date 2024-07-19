Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 847 Shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:KJAN)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:KJAN – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,394 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.27% of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BCGM Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Catalina Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,217,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January by 125.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 28,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $323,000.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:KJAN opened at $36.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $427.09 million, a P/E ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.08 and a 200 day moving average of $34.60.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January Profile

The Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (KJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KJAN was launched on Jan 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

