Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,124 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IDLV. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 228,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 30,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC now owns 155,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,988 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IDLV opened at $28.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $409.34 million, a P/E ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.82. Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $25.24 and a 1-year high of $28.50.

About Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (IDLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of about 200 stocks showing low price volatility pulled from the S&P Developed ex-US and South Korea LargeMidCap BMI Index. IDLV was launched on Jan 13, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.