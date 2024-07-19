Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Reduces Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,392 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DAL. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 396.6% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 26,166.7% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 122.5% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 821 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $4,905,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 217,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,672,495.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $4,905,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 217,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,672,495.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Willie Cw Chiang bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.50 per share, with a total value of $495,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $495,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 178,919 shares of company stock valued at $8,834,653 in the last three months. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on DAL. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. HSBC began coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.80 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.70.

Delta Air Lines Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $44.92 on Friday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.60 and a 1 year high of $53.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.61.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The transportation company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.01). Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 36.02%. The firm had revenue of $15.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. This is an increase from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.76%.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

