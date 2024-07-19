Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,282 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 7,905,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,790,000 after buying an additional 135,064 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 1st quarter worth $120,458,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 692,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,254,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 486,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,896,000 after purchasing an additional 29,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 1st quarter worth $9,690,000.

Get Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust alerts:

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CEF opened at $22.93 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $16.73 and a 12 month high of $23.61.

About Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as a closed-ended investment fund/investment trust. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.