Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 28,839 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 61.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,839 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JCI. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the first quarter worth $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 114.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson Controls International

In other Johnson Controls International news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $188,580.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 106,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,719,168.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Johnson Controls International news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total transaction of $77,033.67. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,901,741.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $188,580.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 106,891 shares in the company, valued at $6,719,168.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,067 shares of company stock valued at $1,162,299 over the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $69.54 on Friday. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $47.90 and a one year high of $74.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.42 and its 200 day moving average is $63.39. The stock has a market cap of $46.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 6.32%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on JCI shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.23.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

