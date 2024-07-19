Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Trims Stock Position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 4,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PNW. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $74.00 to $83.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. StockNews.com lowered Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.46.

NYSE:PNW opened at $82.14 on Friday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $65.20 and a 12 month high of $86.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.51.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.17. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 11.09%. The company had revenue of $951.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. Pinnacle West Capital’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.69%.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

