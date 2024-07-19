Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share (TSE:ASM)

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:ASM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital upped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a report issued on Wednesday, July 17th. Roth Capital analyst J. Reagor now forecasts that the company will earn $0.07 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.04. The consensus estimate for Avino Silver & Gold Mines’ current full-year earnings is $0.07 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Avino Silver & Gold Mines’ FY2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Shares of TSE:ASM opened at C$1.33 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of C$176.73 million, a PE ratio of 66.50 and a beta of 1.93. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a 52 week low of C$0.57 and a 52 week high of C$1.54.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines ( TSE:ASM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter. Avino Silver & Gold Mines had a return on equity of 1.45% and a net margin of 3.21%. The company had revenue of C$16.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$14.77 million.

In related news, Senior Officer Nathan Harte sold 48,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.44, for a total transaction of C$68,928.00. Insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $85,828 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprising four exploration concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico.

