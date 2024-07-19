Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,360,000 shares, a growth of 5.5% from the June 15th total of 5,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,736,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,871,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $877,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 251,081 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,529,000 after purchasing an additional 28,836 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,385,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.28% of the company’s stock.
Axalta Coating Systems Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of NYSE:AXTA opened at $35.88 on Friday. Axalta Coating Systems has a one year low of $25.03 and a one year high of $36.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.10 and a 200-day moving average of $33.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.44.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages recently issued reports on AXTA. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axalta Coating Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.50.
View Our Latest Stock Report on AXTA
About Axalta Coating Systems
Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Axalta Coating Systems
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- This Cybersecurity Stock Gains Analysts’ Favor for Strong Growth
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Parabolic Rise of This Stock Shows No Signs of Slowing
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Risk Tolerance vs. Risk Appetite: Key Differences
Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.