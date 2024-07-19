Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,360,000 shares, a growth of 5.5% from the June 15th total of 5,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,736,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,871,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $877,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 251,081 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,529,000 after purchasing an additional 28,836 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,385,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

Axalta Coating Systems Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:AXTA opened at $35.88 on Friday. Axalta Coating Systems has a one year low of $25.03 and a one year high of $36.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.10 and a 200-day moving average of $33.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 21.82%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Axalta Coating Systems’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AXTA. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axalta Coating Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AXTA

About Axalta Coating Systems

(Get Free Report)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.