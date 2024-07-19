Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Price Target Cut to $95.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Bank of America from $97.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AXSM. Morgan Stanley raised Axsome Therapeutics from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $90.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and issued a $106.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $123.25.

AXSM stock opened at $82.14 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.31. Axsome Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $55.02 and a twelve month high of $98.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $75.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.91 million. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 118.07% and a negative return on equity of 87.17%. As a group, research analysts predict that Axsome Therapeutics will post -4.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark Coleman sold 5,249 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.21, for a total value of $394,777.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,768.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark Coleman sold 5,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.21, for a total transaction of $394,777.29. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,768.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark L. Jacobson sold 7,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total value of $587,792.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 5,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,734.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $2,735,000. Flower City Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $242,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 6,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $774,000. 81.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

