Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) Price Target Cut to C$21.75

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$22.00 to C$21.75 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 48.06% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AYA. Desjardins upped their price objective on Aya Gold & Silver from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Eight Capital upped their price objective on Aya Gold & Silver from C$22.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Cormark upped their price objective on Aya Gold & Silver from C$12.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Aya Gold & Silver from C$15.75 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Aya Gold & Silver from C$13.25 to C$17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Shares of TSE AYA opened at C$14.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.47, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$14.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.41. Aya Gold & Silver has a one year low of C$6.58 and a one year high of C$16.26. The firm has a market cap of C$1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,469.00 and a beta of 1.34.

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$6.85 million for the quarter. Aya Gold & Silver had a return on equity of 0.72% and a net margin of 5.05%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aya Gold & Silver will post 0.0954451 EPS for the current year.

In other Aya Gold & Silver news, Senior Officer Alex Ball sold 5,263 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.95, for a total value of C$78,664.48. In other news, Senior Officer Ugo Landry-Tolszczuk sold 19,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.99, for a total transaction of C$277,701.50. Also, Senior Officer Alex Ball sold 5,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.95, for a total value of C$78,664.48. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,113 shares of company stock worth $399,686. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metals projects in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

