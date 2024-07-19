AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $89.00 to $99.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. AZZ traded as high as $88.11 and last traded at $87.64, with a volume of 14111 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $86.75.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on AZZ in a report on Friday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on AZZ in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Noble Financial upgraded AZZ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AZZ presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.25.

Get AZZ alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on AZZ

Insider Buying and Selling at AZZ

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Tara D. Mackey sold 331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $27,638.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,229 shares in the company, valued at $2,858,121.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have acquired a total of 1,511 shares of company stock valued at $52,794 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AZZ during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of AZZ by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AZZ by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AZZ during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in AZZ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AZZ Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 79.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.25.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.16. AZZ had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The firm had revenue of $413.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AZZ Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

AZZ Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.55%.

About AZZ

(Get Free Report)

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in North America. It offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries, as well as to fabricators or manufacturers that provide services to the transmission and distribution, bridge and highway, petrochemical, and general industrial markets; and original equipment manufacturers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AZZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.