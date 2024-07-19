B. Riley Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for 8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT)

8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for 8X8 in a report issued on Wednesday, July 17th. B. Riley analyst J. Nichols now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.04). The consensus estimate for 8X8’s current full-year earnings is ($0.09) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for 8X8’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on EGHT. Morgan Stanley cut 8X8 from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on 8X8 from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut 8X8 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.11.

8X8 stock opened at $2.82 on Friday. 8X8 has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $4.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $179.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.85 million. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 9.28%. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in 8X8 by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 120,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 4,255 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in 8X8 by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 4,670 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in 8X8 by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 649,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after buying an additional 5,043 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of 8X8 by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 38,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 8,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of 8X8 by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 53,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 8,282 shares during the last quarter. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small business, mid-market, enterprise customers, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers 8×8 Work, a self-contained end-to-end united communications solution that delivers voice services, secure video meetings, and unified messaging, including direct messages, public and private team messaging rooms, and peer-to-peer short and multimedia messaging; 8×8 Contact Center, a cloud-based contact center as-a-service solution; and 8×8 Engage, an artificial intelligence-powered solution that equips customer-facing employees outside the contact center with the tools and capabilities to deliver successful customer engagements.

