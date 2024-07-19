B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) Trading Up 5.2%

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Free Report) shares were up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.43 and last traded at $18.34. Approximately 100,080 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,255,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of B. Riley Financial to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th.

Get B. Riley Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial Stock Down 9.5 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.34. The company has a quick ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.99.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The asset manager reported ($1.71) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $343.03 million during the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a negative return on equity of 25.84% and a negative net margin of 9.28%.

B. Riley Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 27th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.16%. B. Riley Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -39.92%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On B. Riley Financial

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RILY. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 818.2% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 181,449 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,809,000 after purchasing an additional 161,687 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 101.6% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 131,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 66,100 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 71.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 156,770 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 65,130 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 273.4% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 82,645 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 60,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 326,428 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,852,000 after acquiring an additional 49,973 shares in the last quarter. 50.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Consulting, Auction and Liquidation, Communications, and Consumer.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.