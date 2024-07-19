Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

BMI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Badger Meter from $151.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Maxim Group raised their price objective on Badger Meter from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Northcoast Research upgraded Badger Meter from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Badger Meter from $147.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.75.

BMI stock opened at $193.99 on Wednesday. Badger Meter has a 1 year low of $134.06 and a 1 year high of $202.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.42. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.78.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.17. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 20.26% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $196.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Badger Meter’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Badger Meter will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BMI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,359,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Badger Meter by 851.3% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 141,591 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $21,585,000 after acquiring an additional 126,707 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Badger Meter by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 397,614 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $61,380,000 after acquiring an additional 100,304 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Badger Meter by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 324,720 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $50,127,000 after acquiring an additional 74,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Badger Meter during the 4th quarter valued at $10,360,000. Institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

