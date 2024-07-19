Ball (NYSE:BALL) PT Lowered to $61.00

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $61.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 1.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Ball from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Truist Financial raised shares of Ball from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Ball from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Ball from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Ball from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.08.

Get Ball alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on BALL

Ball Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE BALL opened at $61.71 on Wednesday. Ball has a 52 week low of $42.81 and a 52 week high of $71.32. The company has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.52.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Ball had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 21.79%. Ball’s revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ball will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ball announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, April 24th that allows the company to repurchase 40,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Pedro Henrique Mariani sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total value of $349,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $688,095.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ball

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Ball by 58.6% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ball by 9.3% during the second quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 19,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ball during the second quarter valued at $3,677,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Ball by 317.5% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 201,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,071,000 after acquiring an additional 152,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB increased its holdings in shares of Ball by 7.0% during the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 195,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,721,000 after acquiring an additional 12,795 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Ball Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.