Bank of America Raises TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Price Target to $6.00

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by Bank of America from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 29.03% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TPIC. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on TPI Composites from $3.30 to $3.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on TPI Composites from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.54.

NASDAQ:TPIC opened at $4.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.95. TPI Composites has a 12-month low of $1.63 and a 12-month high of $11.05.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $299.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.93 million. Equities research analysts expect that TPI Composites will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TPI Composites

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in TPI Composites by 115.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 75,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 40,758 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in TPI Composites during the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in TPI Composites by 190.8% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 126,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 83,013 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TPI Composites during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in TPI Composites by 228.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 193,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 134,961 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the United States, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. It also provides composite solutions for the automotive industry; and field service inspection and repair services comprising diagnostic, repair, and maintenance services for wind blades to OEM customers, and wind farm owners and operators.

