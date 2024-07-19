Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.
Bank of South Carolina Price Performance
BKSC stock opened at $11.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $64.97 million, a PE ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.50. Bank of South Carolina has a 12 month low of $9.52 and a 12 month high of $15.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.33.
Bank of South Carolina Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. Bank of South Carolina’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.39%.
Institutional Trading of Bank of South Carolina
Bank of South Carolina Company Profile
Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides a range of financial products and services primarily in Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties of South Carolina. Its deposits include non-interest-bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Bank of South Carolina
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Top Energy Stock Poised for Growth: Slow and Steady Wins the Race
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- This Cybersecurity Stock Gains Analysts’ Favor for Strong Growth
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Parabolic Rise of This Stock Shows No Signs of Slowing
Receive News & Ratings for Bank of South Carolina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of South Carolina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.