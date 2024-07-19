Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

Bank of South Carolina Price Performance

BKSC stock opened at $11.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $64.97 million, a PE ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.50. Bank of South Carolina has a 12 month low of $9.52 and a 12 month high of $15.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.33.

Get Bank of South Carolina alerts:

Bank of South Carolina Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. Bank of South Carolina’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.39%.

Institutional Trading of Bank of South Carolina

Bank of South Carolina Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bank of South Carolina stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of South Carolina Co. ( NASDAQ:BKSC Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.18% of Bank of South Carolina at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides a range of financial products and services primarily in Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties of South Carolina. Its deposits include non-interest-bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of South Carolina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of South Carolina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.