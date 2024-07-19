Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52, Briefing.com reports. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 27.04%. The company had revenue of $416.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.
Bank OZK Trading Down 4.0 %
OZK opened at $45.05 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.37 and its 200-day moving average is $44.01. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.20. Bank OZK has a 1-year low of $34.76 and a 1-year high of $52.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
Bank OZK Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is currently 26.80%.
About Bank OZK
Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.
