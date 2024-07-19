Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Stephens

Stephens reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $50.00 price target on the stock.

OZK has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bank OZK from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Bank OZK in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Bank OZK from a buy rating to a sell rating and cut their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank OZK presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.14.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on OZK

Bank OZK Stock Performance

NASDAQ OZK opened at $45.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Bank OZK has a 1 year low of $34.76 and a 1 year high of $52.36. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.01.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.52. Bank OZK had a net margin of 27.04% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $416.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.80%.

Institutional Trading of Bank OZK

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Bank OZK by 21.0% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bank OZK by 2.5% during the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 16,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc boosted its position in Bank OZK by 12.4% during the second quarter. M&G Plc now owns 210,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,643,000 after acquiring an additional 23,309 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Bank OZK during the second quarter worth approximately $3,623,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Bank OZK during the second quarter worth approximately $873,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Bank OZK Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.