Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN) Insider Andrew J. Levinson Sells 409 Shares

Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Free Report) insider Andrew J. Levinson sold 409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $14,724.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,547 shares in the company, valued at $1,639,692. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Bank7 Price Performance
Bank7 stock opened at $36.25 on Friday. Bank7 Corp. has a one year low of $19.53 and a one year high of $37.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.43. The company has a market capitalization of $335.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.49.
Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. Bank7 had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 22.22%. The firm had revenue of $24.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank7 Corp. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.
Bank7 Announces Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSVN. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank7 by 22.5% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 113,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 20,881 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in Bank7 by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Bank7 by 33.8% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 3,254 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank7 by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 221,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares during the period. Finally, AJOVista LLC bought a new position in Bank7 during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors own 23.48% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Bank7 from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th.
Bank7 Company Profile
Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. It offers commercial deposit, commercial checking, money market, and other deposit accounts; and retail deposit services, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and automated teller machine access.
