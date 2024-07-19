Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN) Insider Andrew J. Levinson Sells 409 Shares

Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Free Report) insider Andrew J. Levinson sold 409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $14,724.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,547 shares in the company, valued at $1,639,692. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Bank7 Price Performance

Bank7 stock opened at $36.25 on Friday. Bank7 Corp. has a one year low of $19.53 and a one year high of $37.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.43. The company has a market capitalization of $335.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.49.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. Bank7 had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 22.22%. The firm had revenue of $24.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank7 Corp. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank7 Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Bank7’s payout ratio is presently 24.63%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSVN. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank7 by 22.5% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 113,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 20,881 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in Bank7 by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Bank7 by 33.8% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 3,254 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank7 by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 221,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares during the period. Finally, AJOVista LLC bought a new position in Bank7 during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors own 23.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Bank7 from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th.

Bank7 Company Profile

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. It offers commercial deposit, commercial checking, money market, and other deposit accounts; and retail deposit services, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and automated teller machine access.

