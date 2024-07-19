Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN) VP Sells $184,561.52 in Stock

Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Free Report) VP Jason E. Estes sold 4,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.18, for a total value of $184,561.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 71,318 shares in the company, valued at $2,651,603.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Bank7 Stock Up 0.7 %

Bank7 stock opened at $36.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.43. The firm has a market cap of $335.31 million, a P/E ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.49. Bank7 Corp. has a twelve month low of $19.53 and a twelve month high of $37.90.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $24.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.20 million. Bank7 had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 22.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Bank7 Corp. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank7 Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th. Bank7’s payout ratio is presently 24.63%.

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Bank7 from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank7

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Bank7 by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank7 during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bank7 by 60.3% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Bank7 by 7.8% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 29,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank7 by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 221,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares during the period. 23.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bank7

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. It offers commercial deposit, commercial checking, money market, and other deposit accounts; and retail deposit services, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and automated teller machine access.

