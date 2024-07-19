BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) PT Raised to $41.00 at Hovde Group

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Hovde Group from $33.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Hovde Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.26% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on BankUnited from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised BankUnited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of BankUnited from $33.00 to $34.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of BankUnited from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.23.

BKU opened at $36.20 on Friday. BankUnited has a 12-month low of $20.84 and a 12-month high of $37.55. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.25.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $250.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.65 million. BankUnited had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 8.06%. BankUnited’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Research analysts predict that BankUnited will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John N. Digiacomo sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total value of $43,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,482 shares in the company, valued at $394,752.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKU. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of BankUnited by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 12,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in BankUnited by 1.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 65,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in BankUnited by 0.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 112,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in BankUnited by 1.6% in the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 58,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 7.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

