Banner Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 (NASDAQ:BANR)

Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be given a dividend of 0.48 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 6th.

Banner has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.4% annually over the last three years. Banner has a dividend payout ratio of 38.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Banner to earn $4.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.7%.

Shares of NASDAQ:BANR opened at $58.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.01. Banner has a fifty-two week low of $39.31 and a fifty-two week high of $61.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.06.

Banner ( NASDAQ:BANR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $144.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.67 million. Banner had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 11.02%. As a group, analysts predict that Banner will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BANR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Banner from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Banner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Banner in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered Banner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 8th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on Banner from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.20.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

