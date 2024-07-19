Barclays Boosts AerCap (NYSE:AER) Price Target to $111.00

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $94.00 to $111.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Susquehanna raised their price objective on AerCap from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen increased their target price on AerCap from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of AerCap from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on AerCap in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $99.44.

AER opened at $94.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.90. AerCap has a 1 year low of $57.30 and a 1 year high of $98.79.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.98. AerCap had a net margin of 42.78% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that AerCap will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. AerCap’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.51%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AerCap during the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,951,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in AerCap during the 4th quarter worth about $137,412,000. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in AerCap in the 4th quarter valued at about $133,330,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of AerCap by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,090,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $452,633,000 after buying an additional 1,476,236 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in AerCap by 93.0% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,425,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,628 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

