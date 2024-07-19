Barclays Initiates Coverage on Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS)

Stock analysts at Barclays started coverage on shares of Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 0.24% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kodiak Gas Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.14.

KGS opened at $29.07 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.11. Kodiak Gas Services has a 1 year low of $16.22 and a 1 year high of $29.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion and a PE ratio of 33.03.

Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $215.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.55 million. Kodiak Gas Services had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 7.33%. Kodiak Gas Services’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kodiak Gas Services will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KGS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 504.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 967,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,304,000 after buying an additional 807,799 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 21,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services in the fourth quarter worth $567,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services in the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Kodiak Gas Services by 204.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 6,804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.95% of the company’s stock.

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil.

