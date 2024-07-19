Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.30 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX – Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) – Equities researchers at Cormark reduced their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Barrick Gold in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 16th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.34. The consensus estimate for Barrick Gold’s current full-year earnings is $1.45 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Barrick Gold from C$30.00 to C$28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Barrick Gold from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Veritas Investment Research boosted their target price on Barrick Gold from C$20.70 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$29.91.

Barrick Gold Price Performance

ABX stock opened at C$25.42 on Friday. Barrick Gold has a 12-month low of C$18.65 and a 12-month high of C$26.58. The company has a market capitalization of C$44.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$23.46 and its 200 day moving average price is C$22.41.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.98 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 12.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Barrick Gold

In other Barrick Gold news, Director Andrew James Quinn sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.00, for a total transaction of C$828,000.00. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Barrick Gold Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This is an increase from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.67%.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties in Canada and internationally. The company also explores and sells silver and energy materials. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

