Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX – Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) – Investment analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Barrick Gold in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 16th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $0.37 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.38. The consensus estimate for Barrick Gold’s current full-year earnings is $1.45 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Eight Capital raised their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$34.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Barrick Gold from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$29.91.

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

Barrick Gold stock opened at C$25.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$44.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$23.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$22.41. Barrick Gold has a 52-week low of C$18.65 and a 52-week high of C$26.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.67, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.98 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 12.58%.

Insider Activity at Barrick Gold

In other Barrick Gold news, Director Andrew James Quinn sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.00, for a total transaction of C$828,000.00. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Barrick Gold Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 48.67%.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties in Canada and internationally. The company also explores and sells silver and energy materials. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

