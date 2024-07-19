Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of $1.18 Per Share

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) – Investment analysts at Raymond James boosted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Barrick Gold in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 16th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the gold and copper producer will earn $1.18 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.17. The consensus estimate for Barrick Gold’s current full-year earnings is $1.13 per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on GOLD. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Barrick Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.20.

Barrick Gold Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE GOLD opened at $18.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.14 and a 200-day moving average of $16.48. Barrick Gold has a 52-week low of $13.76 and a 52-week high of $19.45.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The gold and copper producer reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barrick Gold

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOLD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,567,785 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $910,361,000 after acquiring an additional 956,452 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 9,100 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Avalon Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Avalon Capital Management now owns 20,975 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Finally, Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $1,331,000. Institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.78%.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

