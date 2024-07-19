Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Reaches New 52-Week High at $19.45

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.45 and last traded at $19.26, with a volume of 1327515 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOLD has been the topic of several research reports. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.20.

Barrick Gold Trading Down 1.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $32.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The gold and copper producer reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barrick Gold Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. This is a boost from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 48.78%.

Institutional Trading of Barrick Gold

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Barrick Gold in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Barrick Gold by 175.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Barrick Gold during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

See Also

