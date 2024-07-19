Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

BHC has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a market perform rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.50.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BHC

Bausch Health Companies Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BHC opened at $7.38 on Thursday. Bausch Health Companies has a 12 month low of $6.05 and a 12 month high of $11.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.06.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 5.07% and a negative return on equity of 2,370.91%. On average, analysts anticipate that Bausch Health Companies will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bausch Health Companies

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,713,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,285,000 after acquiring an additional 114,862 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $31,121,000. Natixis lifted its position in Bausch Health Companies by 14.3% in the first quarter. Natixis now owns 3,652,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,707,000 after purchasing an additional 456,000 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 1,050.8% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,409,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,866,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,992,000 after purchasing an additional 15,495 shares in the last quarter. 78.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified specialty pharmaceutical and medical device company in the United States and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) products, aesthetic medical devices, and eye health.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.