Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.66

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTE) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$4.66 and traded as high as C$5.15. Baytex Energy shares last traded at C$5.04, with a volume of 3,576,322 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have commented on BTE. BMO Capital Markets set a C$6.00 price objective on shares of Baytex Energy and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$6.25 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baytex Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$6.48.

Baytex Energy Stock Down 0.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.22, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.67. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.76.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.15). Baytex Energy had a negative return on equity of 8.56% and a negative net margin of 9.88%. The company had revenue of C$984.19 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Baytex Energy Corp. will post 0.4249084 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd were issued a $0.023 dividend. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Baytex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -20.45%.

In other Baytex Energy news, Senior Officer Chadwick Kalmakoff purchased 10,000 shares of Baytex Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$4.61 per share, with a total value of C$46,100.00. In other Baytex Energy news, Director Mark Bly purchased 15,000 shares of Baytex Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$3.42 per share, with a total value of C$51,300.00. Also, Senior Officer Chadwick Kalmakoff acquired 10,000 shares of Baytex Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$4.61 per share, for a total transaction of C$46,100.00. Insiders have acquired 47,350 shares of company stock valued at $193,603 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Baytex Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas.

