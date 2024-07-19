Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Receives $61.29 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.29.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BSY. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho raised their target price on Bentley Systems from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. William Blair initiated coverage on Bentley Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th.

In other news, Director Keith A. Bentley sold 17,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $936,155.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,150,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $943,291,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Keith A. Bentley sold 17,021 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $936,155.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,150,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $943,291,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Keith A. Bentley sold 59,420 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $3,268,694.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,972,383 shares in the company, valued at $933,650,788.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 195,390 shares of company stock valued at $10,748,234. Company insiders own 21.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Bentley Systems by 87.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Bentley Systems by 90.1% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its position in Bentley Systems by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 7,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Bentley Systems by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its position in Bentley Systems by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 17,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BSY opened at $48.83 on Tuesday. Bentley Systems has a 12 month low of $44.76 and a 12 month high of $57.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of 45.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.97.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $337.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.00 million. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 28.09%. Research analysts predict that Bentley Systems will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.43%.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.

