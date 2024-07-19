Berenson Acquisition Corp. I (NYSE:BACA) Stock Price Down 1%

Berenson Acquisition Corp. I (NYSE:BACA – Get Free Report) was down 1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.47 and last traded at $10.55. Approximately 4,412 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 5,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.66.

Berenson Acquisition Corp. I Stock Down 1.0 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.62 and a 200 day moving average of $10.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Berenson Acquisition Corp. I stock. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berenson Acquisition Corp. I (NYSE:BACA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 196,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,012,000. Cowen AND Company LLC owned about 2.47% of Berenson Acquisition Corp. I as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

About Berenson Acquisition Corp. I

Berenson Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on identifying business combination targets in the software and technology-enabled services industry.

