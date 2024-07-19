Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,122.26

Shares of Big Yellow Group Plc (LON:BYG – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,122.26 ($14.55) and traded as high as GBX 1,246.92 ($16.17). Big Yellow Group shares last traded at GBX 1,236 ($16.03), with a volume of 329,809 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BYG shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,359 ($17.62) price target on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Big Yellow Group from GBX 1,186 ($15.38) to GBX 1,285 ($16.66) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Big Yellow Group from GBX 1,315 ($17.05) to GBX 1,385 ($17.96) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Big Yellow Group Price Performance

Big Yellow Group Announces Dividend

The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.76. The stock has a market cap of £2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 1,223.76, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,198.51 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,122.26.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 22.60 ($0.29) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.92%. Big Yellow Group’s payout ratio is 4,455.45%.

Insider Activity at Big Yellow Group

In related news, insider Nicholas Vetch acquired 8,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,238 ($16.05) per share, for a total transaction of £99,510.44 ($129,049.98). 6.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Big Yellow Group

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 109 stores, including 24 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage. We have a pipeline of 0.9 million sq ft comprising 13 proposed Big Yellow self storage facilities. The current maximum lettable area of the existing platform (including Armadillo) is 6.4 million sq ft.

